Fans share the special friendship bond between Karan Wahi and Karanveer Mehra

MUMBAI: It’s very rare to find true friendships in such a comparative world and especially in the entertainment industry. But there are few people who share a great rapport and friendship with each other and one such friendship is of Karan Wahi and Karan Verma.

The two seem to be thick friends. The two are well-known stars of the television industry and have a massive fan following. Now in one of their fan clubs we came across a video where you can see the boy’s partying with each other and having a good time.

The two will remind you of Siddarth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan from Student of the year 1. In the videos, you can see then dancing, in one video Wahi is seen busy chatting with a female friend, to even giving a speech about creating some records.

Check out the desi boys parting together in the video below :