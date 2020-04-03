Fans share the transformation of Parth from a boy to a man

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the most popular television actors these days. The actor has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all.

Now there are many fan clubs on the actor’s name and these fans keep posting something or the other, thus showering their love on the actor.

Parth is known to play positive and lovable characters on the screen, and the audience loves to watch him.

Now the actor has come a long way from his character as Prithvi Sanyal in Channel V's Best Friends Forever to Anurag of Kasutii Zindagi Kay.

Fans of the actor have shared a picture collage of Prithvi and Anurag and captioned it by saying that the actor's transformation has been commendable, and they are proud of him.

Some have said that he has grown to be a better actor and has proved himself to be simply amazing.

Kasautii has been a big breakthrough show for his career and his character of Anurag has become a household name.

We wish Parth more success and hope that he keeps making his fans proud.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com