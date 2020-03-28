Fans share the two sides of Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan of Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: Dheeraj Dhoopar entertains the the audience with his performance as Karan in Kundali Bhagya. The audience loves his chemistry with his co-star Shraddha Arya.

Dheeraj has a lot of fan clubs dedicated to him. Now one of the fan clubs shared an edited picture of the actor, emoting two expressions - a cute personality and that of an angry young man. The fans have commented that they like both the shades and it’s tough to choose the better of the two expressions.

The fans also miss watching the show and the chemistry of Karan and Preeta since the fresh episodes are not telecast.