Fans slam makers of Kumkum Bhagya after latest promo, say the show should go off-air

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most successful shows on television and is always among the top 5 shows on the TRP charts.

The leads of the show, Sriti and Shabbir, are loved for their performances. The actors have also won a lot of awards for their performances.

The two are considered as one of the most iconic and loved pairs of television.

Both Sriti and Shabbir’s characters are oved by the audiences, and they love watching their romance and funny moments in the serial.

It has been almost six years since the serial was launched, and Abhi and Pragya have become household names. Viewers connect to the storyline.

Since the serial began, both Abhi and Pragya have always been separated and fans hardly got to see their romance and chemistry. They also enjoy watching their small tiffs though.

But time and again, when their romance just begins, the makers once again separate them, which irks the audiences.

Just recently, Abhi and Pragya’s romance had begun, and fans were loving the new track. But a new promo shows the separation of Abhiagya.

Now, fans are highly upset over the new track. They have slammed the makers and said that enough is enough and the show must go off-air if they end the love story of Abhi and Pragya.

They have commented on the promo saying that once again, the makers have broken their hearts as Kumkum Bhagya for them is Abhi and Pragya, and if they aren’t in the serial, there is no point in watching it.

Some have requested to introduce the rebirth story as soon as possible because the serial will fall flat without the storyline of Abhi and Pragya.

Netizens have also that every time, there is a separation of the two and why can’t they just be together. Clearly, fans have disapproved of the new track and said that this is the limit.

They have given an ultimatum to the makers that either they bring Abhi and Praya’s love story back or just shut the show as no one would be watching it.

Do you agree?

