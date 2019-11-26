News

Fans surprise Surbhi on completing a year on Instagram

26 Nov 2019 03:30 PM

MUMBAI: Surbhi Jyoti has been one of the most talked-about television actresses in the industry. The diva has won a lot of appreciation after she played the role of Zoya in Qubool Hai and made us droolsafter went on to play the role of a naagin in Naagin 3. There is no doubt that Surbhi aces the art of versatility. And while fans are waiting for the actress to be back on the small screen, Surbhi is busy enjoying her time off.

The Qubool  Hai actress is enjoying her holidays and giving frequent updates to her fans. The actress was seen strolling down the streets of Sydney while she posed happily for the camera.

Her fans have posted an edited video for Surbhi on completing 1 year on Instagram. All her memories are a part of it, right from her entry in television to her holiday in Sydney.

