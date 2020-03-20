Fans swoon over Bhuvan Bam's latest video as he croons Rafi Sahab's iconic song; check out

MUMBAI: Bhuvan Bam is one of the most popular personalities of our nation who shot to fame for his sarcastic and humorous jokes. The ace comedian and social media star has his own Youtube channel BB Ki Vines which has more than 16.6 million subscribers. The actor-comedian is reaching new levels of success every passing day and it's all because of his hard work, creativity and talent.

There is only one thing we can expect when we hear Bhuvan's name and it is lots of rib-tickling comedy. However, the handsome star is a lot more than that. Apart from his amazing talent of making people go ROFL, Bhuvan has many hidden talents. In short, he is a complete package who can be a comedian, stylish, hot, handsome and charming at the same time.

And now, while many countries, including India, are all set for quarantine, Bhuvan has found a new way to keep his fans entertained.

The ace actor has posted a video where he is displaying his guitar-playing skills along with singing. Bhuvan is seen crooning the legendary Mohammad Rafi's song Pukarta Chala Hoon.

Take a look at the video:

Fans are left mesmerised with Bhuvan's soulful voice and are showering heaps of praises on him.

Check out their reaction:

Well, Bhuvan, you have definitely won our hearts with your amazing talent.