FANS VERDICT! Viewers demand more screen space for Kairi from the makers of StarPlus' Imlie

Mumbai: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

Also read: MASSIVE SHOCKER! Aryan reveals that Imlie is pregnant with not his but Madhav's child

The audience is in love with the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie. Aditya is still disturbed by their relationship. We had exclusively updated about the exit of Aditya aka Manasvi Vashisht from the show.

Currently, Aryan decides to go and meet Madhav once, Jyoti tells Harry to stop Aryan from meeting Madhav and burn down his house, Harry does the exact thing but even calls the cops and gets Aryan arrested under the blame that he is trying to kill Madhav. On the other hand, Kairi tries to come close to Jyoti, she turns to her friend and Jyoti makes her have wine, Kairi smartly pours the wine into the plant and acts drunk while, Jyoti gets drunk and tells her about her plan of killing Madhav, right when she is about to reveal the culprit behind it Harry comes and stops her. Kairi records the confession on her recorder.

Well, with Today's episode, fans are adoring Sumbul's performance as Kairi and they now demand that the makers must give more screen space for the Kairi side of Imlie in the show till that track is on as they are enjoying this fun side of the actress. They are also enjoying Kairi's scenes with Preeta and Aunty Blue in the show.

In the upcoming episode, Kairi takes a step ahead and asks Aryan for the reason behind his jail visit, Aryan requests her not to tell Imlie anything. Kairi saves the day by getting Aryan out of the jail, while she is about, to tell the truth to Jyoti thrashes her and breaks the recorder. Imlie feels defeated but Aryan thanks Kairi for saving hi,m and this makes Jyoti jealous.

Later, Harry sees her removing Kairi's wig and comes toward Imlie with a knife as he comes to know Imlie is Kairi and she has been fooling everyone, will he kill Imlie or help her? On the next day, while Kairi is busy cooking Jyoti comes to the kitchen and asks her to do a favour, she agrees to help but then Jyoti unveils her devious plan as she wants Kairi to kill Imlie, and butcher her into pieces. What will Imlie do now?

Also read: MASSIVE DHAMAKA! Harry shoots Imlie; Aryan begins investigating Madhav's background

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com