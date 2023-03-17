Fantastic! Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev actor Mohit Raina, become parents to baby girl

The couple have now shared some amazing news with their fans as they have shared a beautiful post on their social media. Mohit and Aditi have now become parents to a beautiful baby girl.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/17/2023 - 16:12
MUMBAI :Popular Television star Mohit Raina tied the knot with Aditi Sharma in January 2022. The couple shared lots of lovely moments from their lavish wedding and fans were in awe of it. The couple have now shared some amazing news with their fans as they have shared a beautiful post on their social media.

Also Read- Mohit Raina HOSPITALISED after testing positive for COVID

Mohit and Aditi have now become parents to a beautiful baby girl. Sharing a sweet picture of their baby girl’s hand, Mohit wrote, “And then just like that we became 3. Welcome to the world baby girl”

Mohit and Aditi met each other through common friends and fell in love. Being a private person, Mohit never disclosed about his relationship and their decision to marry was also a surprise for his fans.

Mohit made his Bollywood debut with Uri: The Surgical Strike. He was later seen in the web series, Kaafir and in Mumbai Diaries 26/11, Bhaukaal.

Also Read- MUST SEE: Mohit Raina shares FIRST PICTURES with his LADYLOVE Aditi after announcing MARRIAGE!

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-timesnow

Mohit Raina Aditi Sharma Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat Kaleerein Mahabharat Kasam Gangaa TV news TellyChakkar
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/17/2023 - 16:12

