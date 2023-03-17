Fantastic! Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev actor Mohit Raina, become parents to baby girl

MUMBAI :Popular Television star Mohit Raina tied the knot with Aditi Sharma in January 2022. The couple shared lots of lovely moments from their lavish wedding and fans were in awe of it. The couple have now shared some amazing news with their fans as they have shared a beautiful post on their social media.

Mohit and Aditi have now become parents to a beautiful baby girl. Sharing a sweet picture of their baby girl’s hand, Mohit wrote, “And then just like that we became 3. Welcome to the world baby girl”

Mohit and Aditi met each other through common friends and fell in love. Being a private person, Mohit never disclosed about his relationship and their decision to marry was also a surprise for his fans.

Mohit made his Bollywood debut with Uri: The Surgical Strike. He was later seen in the web series, Kaafir and in Mumbai Diaries 26/11, Bhaukaal.

Credit-timesnow