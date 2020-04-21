As far as I know, I am hosting Dance Deewane 3: Arjun Bijlani clarifies on Sidharth and Shehnaaz replacing him

MUMBAI: Colors’ much-loved dance reality show 'Dance Deewane' is set to return with a third season. Recently there were reports that actor Arjun Bijlani has apparently been replaced by Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to host the show.

When TellyChakkar reached out to Arjun, if the news is true, he shared, “Well, I have no idea about it and I am not thinking all about this at the moment. I think channel will be the best person to answer this question. I don’t think the news is true. However, all said and done,as far as I know I am doing the show. We don’t even know when we will start shooting due to the lockdown as I haven’t been informed by the channel yet. Also, a lot of times the news turned out to be untrue. Since, I have had good association with Colors for many years now, I doubt if anything sort of that is happening.”

He further added, “Also, I think we all have great fan following. My fans would want me to host while Sidharth and Shehnaaz's fans will want them to host. After a few days there will be news about some other actor hosting the show. Eventually, the person who has to do it will finally do it. I have hosted the past two seasons and if there was a change of mind I am sure I would have been informed.”

We asked Arjun if he will be disheartened of he doesn't get the opportunity to host the show, he said, "I am a very optimistic and a positive person. I don’t pay heed to speculations. Right now, the focus should be how we get back to our normal lives. I pray that the industry starts working soon as there are hundreds of daily wagers who must be in need of money. There are so many jobs being laid off so I don’t want to be selfish talking about this at the moment.”

The previous seasons of 'Dance Deewane' have been judged by Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, famous director Shashank Khaitan and choreographer Tushar Kalia.