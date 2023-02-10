Farnaz Shetty on social media advancement: If you slow down, it appears as though you're missing out on a lot

MUMBAI : Actress Farnaz Shetty says that with the advent of social media, many avenues have opened for people to explore. Not only entertainment, but even education has become a focus today through these channels, she says.

“I believe that the advancement of technology, along with the proliferation of social media, has created numerous new opportunities. For instance, doctors are now offering advice on platforms like YouTube, including dermatologists and gynaecologists. Social media provides a wealth of information, not only from individuals with traditional clinics but from a diverse range of experts. This is just one example; various professionals, such as painters and craftsmen specializing in pottery and furniture, have also embraced the online space. In my opinion, this represents a potential source of income through social media platforms. I am not certain about the specific challenges people may be facing, but it is advisable to remain open to exploring various avenues until one discovers their true calling. Once individuals identify what they excel at and what works best for them, they can fully immerse themselves in those pursuits. That, in my view, is the key to success,” she says.

However, it is a task to keep up with the times. “It seems that this acceleration is so significant that if you slow down, it appears as though you're missing out on a lot. On the other hand, I also believe that taking things slow can lead to higher quality, while moving quickly often results in quantity. Personally, I operate differently, and I think it all depends on an individual's perspective on life. Viewpoints can change over time,” she says.

For people in the entertainment industry, the pressure to be better and the best is more visible in the public domain. Talking about the same, he says, “Pressure is pervasive. Most of my friends and other people I know are not from the industry, yet I hear a lot about pressure from them as well. Expenses are rising, as I mentioned earlier. Everything seems to be moving at three times the speed, so the pace of life is incredibly fast. Everyone is eager to seize opportunities before someone else does, with a focus on self-improvement. It's always beneficial to work on self-improvement. If there's a path to becoming better, why not take it? There are only a few individuals who invest in their personal growth and internal development. I believe that one should continually strive for improvement in all aspects of life. For instance, we used to have regular phones before smartphones and iPhones entered the scene, and technology keeps advancing. So, why shouldn't we advance too? I appreciate a progressive way of living coupled with a progressive mindset. However, it's essential to maintain your authenticity and not compromise your ethics and values. It's crucial for an individual to stay true to their principles. Professional and personal aspects of life should be kept separate, and one should manage them concurrently. Especially when it comes to emotional and personal matters, people should be resilient and remain committed to their principles while pursuing their life goals.”

