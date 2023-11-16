Fashion director and Stylist Mohit Kapoor: Soniya Bansal was unfairly evicted

MUMBAI : Fashion Director and Producer Mohit Kapoor says he is following the current season of Bigg Boss 17, and feels that no one looks real on the show. He feels that actrss Soniya Bansal should not have been evicted so soon.

“Bigg Boss Season 17 feels more like a daily soap or a scripted drama than a true reality show. It often seems like a scripted storyline, with love triangles, villains, and unexpected twists, making it resemble a soap opera rather than a genuine reality show,” he says, adding, “I haven't been able to see the contestants' true personalities as expected. It's quite confusing because the dynamics keep changing; for instance, Isha is sometimes with Abhishek and other times with Samarth. I'm not sure what's going on. However, I do like Ankita Lokhande, and Khanzaadi is one of my favourites on the show.”

He adds, “I didn't really have a friend in the house, but yes, Soniya is my friend who was inside the Bigg Boss house . I believe she was unfairly evicted and didn't get the visibility she deserved. In my opinion, her eviction was far from perfect, and I think she had more to offer.”

Ask him if he would like to be part of the show, and he says, “Yes, I was approached for this season, but I couldn't participate. However, if I'm approached in the future, I would definitely go for it. I'd love to be part of the show. Just to clarify, I'm not the silent type, so I've said before that if I do go, there will be a lot of excitement. So, if I get the chance, I'll certainly give my best to entertain the audience.”

Talking about superstar host Salman Khan, he says, “Salman Khan is one of the perfect hosts. When he is on the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, he gives contestants a piece of his mind and there's a reason for it. If he doesn't speak up, the fear might subside, and contestants could do anything. So, I would say he's the ideal host for Bigg Boss, like an evergreen presence that will always be there.”

