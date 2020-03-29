Fashion face-off: Nia-Rashami shine bright in yellow saree; who rocked it better?

MUMBAI: Nia Sharma and Rashami Desai are currently seen in Ekta Kapoor's popular supernatural drama series Naagin 4.

While Nia has been a part of the show since the beginning and plays a pivotal role of Icchadhari Naagin Brinda, Rashami Desai just entered the show. She is seen as Shalaka.

Rashami's entry in Naagin 4 has spiced up things and there's double the drama in the show.

We have always seen Nia Sharma dressing amazingly in the serial in beautiful lehengas and sarees. Rashami's character too has been shown quite stylish.

And now, there happens to be a fashion face-off between these two hotties as both were spotted in beautiful yellow coloured sarees at different occasions in the show.

While Nia's yellow saree look was quite simple but elegant with small mirror work, Rashami wore a plain chiffon saree with unique border. Both looked extremely stunning.

Take a look at Nia and Rashami's picture:

So, who do you think rocked the yellow saree look better Rashami or Nia? Tell us in the comment section.