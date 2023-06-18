Father’s Day: Celebs on what their fathers means to them

MUMBAI :Our world would have been nothing without our fathers and father figures. They are our caregivers and nurturers, who equally support our mothers to take care of their children. Father's Day on June 18 celebrates and recognises fatherhood and the contribution of fathers in our society. Celebs share about the equation and the advice they have received from their fathers.



Ssudeep Sahir

My father Sandeep Sahir is my closest friend, mentor & guide. I remember my dad telling me that he always wanted to be an Air Force pilot. In fact, he had cleared the entrance but couldn’t go ahead as my grandparents found it too risky a job to take up. Eventually, he did commercial flying for some time but had to quit that too as he was asked to join the family business. He’s been one of my biggest support systems. I remember before I decided to come to Mumbai, he was the one who told me ‘Beta follow your heart. Your heart often knows what’s best for you. I’m extremely fortunate to have him & can’t thank him enough for all the love that I've received from him.



Anupama Solanki

I share a good equation with my father, Tekpal Solanki. He is always telling me to be down-to-earth as nothing is permanent in this universe. Today you are nothing but maybe tomorrow you will be a queen, so never forget your basics. He has always told me to learn as much as possible as a life without knowledge is meaningless. He tells me to never think about shortcuts to achieve success as it's the devil's path, so I should take the right route towards my goal, trust myself , trust God , give my 100% and the rest is my destiny.



Sheeba Akashdep

My father, Ajay Agarwal, was my best friend while growing up. He was a super strict father but has been my backbone, like the rock of Gibraltar. He has always told me to be honest and compassionate and I will always be the wind beneath your wings. If there’s anything I would do in this world I would confine it to my father and he will make it right. He’s very loving and extremely supportive of all his children.



Shaan Mishra

My father’s name is Dr. Tarun Gaur. He is an endodontist. He understands me very well and has been a strong support to me. He is always standing by my side and trusting me blindly. I make sure I live up to that trust and whatever he has taught me till now I stick to it and try to make him proud always. The pieces of advice he has given me is to use money wisely, don't trust anyone blindly, follow my heart, that I should choose my career wisely, respect opportunities, never ever lie, cheat or borrow money, and that I should take care of my health as it is very important. Recently, he told me ‘never let anyone take you for granted’. I love him from the bottom of my heart.



Shaan Mishra

I have always shared a great equation with my father, Shashank Mishra. During my school and college days I used to be very afraid of him. He always used to talk about studies. He wanted me to become an IAS/IPS officer. All these things about studies have always been there in my house. He has given me a lot of advice from his experiences because he has seen a lot of ups and down in his life. My father is a very genuine person and was never interested in the world of glamor. He has always taught me to value money, and that I should choose a career following my heart and mind. He’s a family man. How to maintain bounds--not clear is something that I have learnt from him. He has the purest of hearts and I love and respect him a lot.

Deepika Motwani

My Fathers name is Harikishen motwani. My father is our version of Santa Claus since he brings us many gifts and travels because he's been busy with business and because he travelled a lot when I was growing up.The two pieces of advice dad always offered me were that there is no one greater than God and to continue acting ethically even when no one is looking because your character is what will last and all other things will pass away.