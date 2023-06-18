On this Father’s Day, Zee TV actor- Syed Raza Ahmed speak about his memory with his father

MUMBAI: Syed Raza Ahmed who essays the role of Shlok in Zee TV’s Meet mentioned, “I believe fathers are the biggest superheroes in every child’s life, and even though he isn’t with me anymore, he has always been my hero, my mentor, and my best friend. His love and support have always been a source of strength for me. In fact, I strongly feel that he is always with me, and his countless sacrifices and unconditional love is something that I always carry with me. I have faith that he always keeps watching upon me and that’s why I am able to achieve the goals I want to. He has indefinitely given me valuable lessons, and his guidance has shaped my life in the most profound ways. I miss him every day, and I will always be grateful to the life lessons that have taught me so many things and made me the person I am today.”

