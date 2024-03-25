Fazilpuria is under the radar in Elvish Yadav snake venom case; Here’s all about 'Kar Gayi Chull' singer

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav was taken into custody in connection with a snake venom case a few days ago, on March 16, 2024. Later, about a case under the Wild Life Protection Act of 1972, the YouTuber was placed under 14 days of judicial custody.

According to the most recent information, Rahul Yadav, the singer Fazilpuria, is currently under the radar in Yadav's case. Noida Police are reportedly watching a video of Elvish and Fazilpuria holding a snake, and they are investigating Fazilpuria's possible connection to the incident.

It's expected that questions about Fazilpuria's origins, method of obtaining the snakes, and potential involvement with other parties will be raised. Singing the popular song Kar Gayi Chull from the 2016 film Kapoor & Sons starring Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt, Fazilpuria became well-known.

To gain popularity, the singer's village changed his real name from Rahul to Fazilpuria. He finished his schooling at a Gurugram private school. Following graduation, he pursued a music career.

Fazilpuria leans toward a lavish lifestyle and possesses an expensive car collection. The singer's social media handle is proof of it!

In addition to Kar Gayi Chull, Fazilpuria has sung songs such as Million Dollar, Fateh Anthem, Gori Ghani, Lakk, Billi Billi, Balam Ka System, Party by Fazilpuria, and Lala Chori.

