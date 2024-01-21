Fighter’ star Anil Kapoor joins ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ on COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’ tonight

MUMBAI: In an exciting build-up to the COLORS' ‘BIGG BOSS’ finale, tonight's 'Weekend Ka Vaar' promises high-voltage entertainment to the viewers. Dabbang host Salman Khan graciously welcomes Bollywood legend Anil Kapoor on the show setting the stage for a delightful episode filled with masti, music, and dance. The former introduces each contestant to the latter in the activity area, highlighting their distinctive traits. As the episode unfolds, Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor take center stage, treating the audience to a musical exchange of songs from their respective movies, followed by a lively dance performance to 'Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re'. Anil Kapoor's star presence extends to a warm welcome in the house with a special tribute rap from Munawar Faruqui. Adding to the charm, Anil Kapoor assigns a task to Vicky Jain, who must express five compliments to Ankita Lokhande highlighting the qualities that he genuinely appreciates. In another exciting segment, the actor introduces a 'missile of missing traits' challenge to the housemates in which they must choose one fellow contestant who lacks that particular trait. It will be interesting to see who picks whom and the aftermath tonight.

The extravaganza entertainment continues. Contestants cross three generations from COLORS' upcoming show ‘Dance Deewane; steal the spotlight with their enthralling performances. Salman Khan introduces them and showers them with best wishes for their journeys on the show.

Amidst all the fun, host Salman Khan gears up to deliver one good and one bad news to the contestants. Palpable excitement and tension loom in the house. The good news is the announcement of the Fizz superstar of the season, while the bad news is the elimination of one contestant. Stay tuned to find out whose journey comes to an end after coming this close to the show.

