Film and TV actress Bhairavi Vaidya passes away

MUMBAI :Here comes sad news from the den of TellyChakkar.

Actress Bhairavi Vaidya, known for her stint in films and projects such as ‘Taal’, ‘Humraaz’, ‘What’s Your Rashee?’ and TV shows such a ‘Nima Denzongpa’ among others, passed away on October 8. The cause of death is unknown.

While usually, the moments of grief are spent in the memory of the departed and it is more of a silent affair with tense emotions, Bhairavi’s family has chosen to have the occasion by cherishing her energetic and vivacious personality. Family, relatives and close friends have been called for the prayer meet at ISKON where they have organized Bhairavi’s favourite food – tea and chaat.

The funeral will also mark cherishing the colourful characters she has played in her career span.

We wish Bhairavi’s family our heartiest condolences.

