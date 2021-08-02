Finally! Arjun Bijlani reacts to being blamed for Sourabh Raj Jain's KKK 11 elimination

MUMBAI: In the recent episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Sourabh Raj Jain got eliminated as he took the most time for a task. The elimination task was initially to be performed ny Arjun Bijlani. However, he used his K medal to transfer it to Sourabh. He was pitched against Anushka Sen and Mahek Chahal. After Sourabh's elimination, many of his fans lashed out at Arjun Bijlani. They were furious at him for taking Sourabh's name instead of Nikki Tamboli, who had re-entered without completing a single task. Arjun has now reacted to the backlash.

Sourabh's elimination in the episode made his fans furious. They called his eviction unfair and demanded that he be brought back. Meanwhile, a user tweeted that Arjun should have performed the task himself instead of Sourabh as he was up against 'weak competition'. The tweet read, "#KhatronKeKhiladi11: #ArjunBijlani wrong choice!! Instead of sending #SaurabhRaajJain you should have done this stunt yourself as you were up against weak competition!! #KKK11 #ColorsTV @saurabhraajjain @Thearjunbijlani (sic)."

Replying, the actor said that he had earned the medal to save himself from elimination. His tweet read, “I won the k medal to be saved from the elimination stunt .. later the twist was I have to choose someone. So I did that . When Sourabh was eliminated I knew a lot of people will find it unfair . I truly wished he hadn’t .But yes u have a right to have an opinion (sic).”

I won the k medal to be saved from the elimination stunt .. later the twist was I have to choose someone. So I did that . When Souraub was eliminated I knew a lot of people will find it unfair . I truly wished he hadn’t .But yes u have a right to have an opinion. https://t.co/shViuM1Rfw — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) August 2, 2021

The task required Sourabh, Anushka, and Mahek to go to a cabinet full of cockroaches and snakes and find keys.

