Finally! Indian Idol fame Neha Kakkar reveals whether she is pregnant

MUMBAI: Indian Idol 12 fame Neha Kakkar grabbed headlines when she quit the show. Her sister Sonu took the judge’s seat. Neha, her husband, and her family recently come up with a show based on their lives. The singer spoke about many aspects of her life.

Neha shared, “I actually wanted to take a break from TV. I have done TV for 4 years at a stretch.” Neha said that people started thinking that she took a break because she is pregnant.

Sonu shared that Neha wanted to enjoy her marital life. Meanwhile, Neha put on a little bit of weight.

It all started when Tony Kakkar started getting questioned about being an uncle and Rohanpreet Singh getting upset calls from his friends about learning the news from the media. Sonu, too, made a panic call to her parents to know if Neha is really pregnant.

Rohanpreet shared that they found fake pictures of Neha with baby bump all over the Internet. Rohanpreet said, “It seemed like she is having not one but two babies.”

Neha revealed that the pregnancy rumours started just within two months of her marriage. She also got to read comments like she got pregnant and that’s why chose to get married.

The singer says that she did put on some weight but she is not pregnant. She wants to lose weight and requests the audience to share tips.

