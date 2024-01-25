Finally! Karan Johar Unveils Luxurious "Koffee With Karan 8" Hamper; What's Inside?

MUMBAI: Karan Johar, the acclaimed filmmaker and host of "Koffee With Karan 8," recently delighted fans by unveiling the coveted Koffee hamper that became synonymous with the show's iconic Rapid Fire Round. The luxurious hamper, filled with a mix of extravagant products, beverages, and electronic devices, has become a symbol of acknowledgement for the guests who excelled on the talk show.

Taking to Instagram to share the unboxing video, Karan wrote, "The one constant guest of honour on the Koffee couch has been none other than the Koffee hamper! Not going to gate-keep the secret about this one, so here you go!"

The impressive gift hamper includes jewellery from Karan Johar's Tyaani, Sonos speakers, Google Pixel 8 Pro, a massage gun, luxury perfume, handcrafted chocolates, and more. Celebrities also received beauty products like almond body shower gel, premium tea, luxury beverages, and an iconic coffee mug described as a 'handcrafted designer mug made from the finest Indian clay.'

Karan, however, maintained an air of mystery by not disclosing certain high-luxury items and an intriguing high-tech product. He stated, "There are a couple of more high-luxury items in the hamper and an exciting, must-have high-tech product that we are sure our guests have completely loved and adored. But I won’t tell you what those are. There is no hamper without a little element of intrigue to it. These are some secrets we can only keep to ourselves."

The eighth season of "Koffee With Karan" featured a diverse lineup of celebrities, from Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore to Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman. With anecdotes from film shoots to personal stories, the show became a favourite among audiences. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh kicked off the season as the opening guests, setting the tone for an entertaining and engaging series.

