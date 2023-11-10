Finally! Katha Ankahee: Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan starrer show will Not go off air, might get shift to new slot

According to recent media speculations, 'Dabangii' may replace 'Katha Ankahee' on the television series. According to the trustworthy sources of popular news portal who are directly related to the show in order to get clarification on this issue.
Aditi Sharma

MUMBAI: 'Katha Ankahee,' a popular series on Sony TV that stars Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan in the key parts, has captured the hearts of viewers and is still a contender on the network. The show is currently getting ready for a big advancement, even though the current plot is still captivating viewers.

Also read: Katha Ankahee: Huge Twist! Reet and Maaya join hands; Learn Kathaa’s one crore in one-night secret

According to recent media speculations, 'Dabangii' may replace 'Katha Ankahee' on the television series. According to the trustworthy sources of popular news portal who are directly related to the show in order to get clarification on this issue. Our insider verified that the show will not be cancelled anytime soon, despite the rumours. They declared, "No, the show will not be discontinued. However, 'Dabangii' will occupy 'Katha's' current time slot, but 'Katha Ankahee' will be moved to a new time slot."

Later in the series, there will be a jump of one year, which would lead to the breakup of Katha and Viaan. Katha plans to resume her teaching of yoga to kids in order to supplement her income.

According to the show's current plot, Maya has effectively caused chaos in Katha and Viaan's marriage.

Also read: Katha Ankahee: Shocking! Viaan financially backs up Aarav, irritates Kathaa

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Credit – India forum

