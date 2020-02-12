News

Finally Mahira Sharma and Rashami Desai give each other a hug !

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Feb 2020 05:27 PM

MUMBAI: Mahira and Rashami are the few contestants who have made it to the finale week. The two have always been on loggerheads with each other, in the Bigg Boss house and never got along with each other.

The two have had massive fights on the show. Even during the weekend ka vaar episodes Salman time and again had questioned them, about what wrong between them that they keep fighting.

Now in a recent episode finally Rashami and Mahira hugged it out and seems like they sorted their differences, as the show will be ending soon.

As they hug each other, Paras comments saying that during the whole season there were fighting and now when it’s coming to the end, they have hugged it out.

The two have been teased by Siddarth and Paras where Sid tells Mahira that Rashami is a good girl to which the latter says that if Siddarth continues to be this way then she definitely likes him.

Well, the video is funny and will leave you in splits.

Check out the video below:

