Finally! Matthew Perry’s family reacts to the 'Friends' actor's death; Says ‘We are heartbroken by the tragic…’

MUMBAI: Matthew Perry's "tragic" death in Los Angeles on Saturday has left his family "heartbroken." The actor, who gained popularity as Chandler Bing on the American sitcom 'Friends,' was discovered dead in his Los Angeles home's hot tub, according to law enforcement sources, as a popular news portal reported.

In an official statement, Perry's family said that his supporters and well-wishers "meant so much" to him. The family stated, “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother,” as per the popular news portal’s statements. “Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

The actor had just recently met John Bennett Perry, his father, a few days before his tragic death. The Friends star also posted a picture of himself and his father on Instagram with the caption, “Here is me, and my father John, both holding a beverage.” much like Matthew, John is an actor who has acted in lots of movies. This includes the movies, George of the Jungle (1997) and Independence Day (1996).

After starring as the well-known Chandler Bing for ten seasons from 1994 to 2004 on the infamous American sitcom 'Friends,' Matthey Perry rose to fame. He was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for his role in the sitcom, in 2002.

Before becoming a global celebrity on 'Friends,' where he costarred with Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry had appearances on a number of television shows, including "Who's the Boss?". However, it was his portrayal as Chandler Bing that shot him to international renown.

