Finally! Matthew Perry’s family reacts to the 'Friends' actor's death; Says ‘We are heartbroken by the tragic…’

The actor, who gained popularity as Chandler Bing on the American sitcom 'Friends,' was discovered dead in his Los Angeles home's hot tub, according to law enforcement sources, as a popular news portal reported.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/30/2023 - 10:31
Matthew Perry

MUMBAI: Matthew Perry's "tragic" death in Los Angeles on Saturday has left his family "heartbroken." The actor, who gained popularity as Chandler Bing on the American sitcom 'Friends,' was discovered dead in his Los Angeles home's hot tub, according to law enforcement sources, as a popular news portal reported.

(Also read: Rest in peace! Friends star Matthew Perry is no more, found dead in his LA home )

In an official statement, Perry's family said that his supporters and well-wishers "meant so much" to him. The family stated, “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother,” as per the popular news portal’s statements. “Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

The actor had just recently met John Bennett Perry, his father, a few days before his tragic death. The Friends star also posted a picture of himself and his father on Instagram with the caption, “Here is me, and my father John, both holding a beverage.”  much like Matthew, John is an actor who has acted in lots of movies. This includes the movies, George of the Jungle (1997) and Independence Day (1996).

After starring as the well-known Chandler Bing for ten seasons from 1994 to 2004 on the infamous American sitcom 'Friends,' Matthey Perry rose to fame. He was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for his role in the sitcom, in 2002.

Before becoming a global celebrity on 'Friends,' where he costarred with Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry had appearances on a number of television shows, including "Who's the Boss?". However, it was his portrayal as Chandler Bing that shot him to international renown.

(Also read: OMG! Matthew Perry talks about facing anxiety when he didn't get the laugh from the audience )

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – News 18

Matthew Perry Friends Jennifer Aniston Courteney Cox Matt Le Blanc Lisa Kudrow David Schwimmer Hollywood Julia Roberts Neve Campbell Big Terrible Instagram Bollywood News OTT NEWS Digital News TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/30/2023 - 10:31

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Matthew Perry Death: Shocking! How did the Friends actor die? THIS is what his autopsy reports say
MUMBAI: Friends is one of the most loved and popular blockbuster sit-coms of all times. The world was left in complete...
MAJOR DRAMA! Imlie: Imlie gets exposed, Agastya loses his cool
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Imlie is going through some interesting twists and turns in the story. Agastya and Imlie are...
Interesting: Netizens are overwhelmed with Anuj and Anupamaa’s ‘Bedroom Romance’!
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television.The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
The dynamic brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol come together for Koffee With Karan season 8, only on Disney+ Hotstar
MUMBAI: The beloved couch is back with its most loved and versatile host Karan Johar as Hotstar Specials’ Koffee with...
Woah! Check out how Malaika Arora went FREEFALLING into 48
MUMBAI: Malaika Arora has always grabbed attention wherever she goes. Be it being spotted outside her yoga class, on...
Wow! Sania Mirza celebrates son Izhaan's 5th birthday alongside Shoaib Malik amid ongoing divorce rumours
MUMBAI: The rumors of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's split have been making news for a while now. They have frequently...
Recent Stories
Malaika Arora
Woah! Check out how Malaika Arora went FREEFALLING into 48
Latest Video
Related Stories
Matthew Perry
Matthew Perry Death: Shocking! How did the Friends actor die? THIS is what his autopsy reports say
Anuj and Anupamaa
Interesting: Netizens are overwhelmed with Anuj and Anupamaa’s ‘Bedroom Romance’!
Sania Mirza
Wow! Sania Mirza celebrates son Izhaan's 5th birthday alongside Shoaib Malik amid ongoing divorce rumours
Neil Bhatt
Congratulations! Bigg Boss 17 contestant Neil Bhatt achieves 1 million followers on social media
Sugandha Mishra
Adorable! Sugandha Mishra shares a glimpse of her Maharashtrian baby shower, Glowing in a green saree with a baby bump
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Shocking! Aishwarya Sharma and Vicky Jain get into a heated argument actress says "Every men is not like a husband like you"