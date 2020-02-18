Finally! Paras and Shehnaaz reveal plans for their new show and it has a Bigg Boss connect

MUMBAI: Post the finale of Bigg Boss where all the contestants would like to take a break and rest, Shehnaaz and Paras seems to have different plans. They both will be seen on a news show Mujse Shaadi Karoge where they will find prospective grooms and bride for themselves.

Now the fans are really excited to see them on the new show. The show has been styled along the lines of a swayamvar, and it will be hosted by comedian Maniesh Paul.

Now as per sources that host Salman Khan had hinted that the audience should be sending their proposal for their favourite housemates, and since Shehnaaz and Paras got maximum, votes the makers decided to go ahead with Paras and Shehnaaz.

The show kick-started yesterday and the duo has already revealed their game plan It has some similarities with BB13. Well, just a while back, we came across a video which appears to be a chunk from the live video where we see Paras and Sana interacting with the viewers.

During the live interaction, Sana asks Paras if he would flip on the show like how she did, to which the latter says that since she flipped so many times on the show and became famous, now he would do the same to become famous.

She then said that they would both flip together, but then Paras tells her that she will cancel this all this show and its concept and he would flip at the last moment.

As the video progresses, they give their fans a disclaimer saying that they shouldn’t take it seriously and just enjoy the show as it is going to be a happening one.

Check out the fun video below :