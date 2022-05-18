Finally! Producer Asit Kumarr Modi opens up on rumours of Shailesh Lodha quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Since yesterday, reports of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha quitting the show have surfaced, and it has taken social media by storm. The latest media report suggested that Shailesh, who plays the role of Taarak in TV’s longest-running show, has quit the show.
Finally! Producer Asit Kumarr Modi opens up on rumours of Shailesh Lodha quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: Since yesterday, reports of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha quitting the show have surfaced, and it has taken social media by storm. The latest media report suggested that Shailesh, who plays the role of Taarak in TV’s longest-running show, has quit the show. The report states that due to the exclusivity factor, he was losing out on some great roles that were coming his way.

Shailesh aka Taarak Mehta has been with the show for the last 14 years and his decision to quit Taarak Mehta has taken social media by storm and broken many hearts.

While fans were waiting for the TMKOC team or Shailesh Lodha to confirm or deny the rumours, producer Asit Kumarr Modi finally addressed the news and reacted to the same. The show producer cleared that he isn’t aware of the development from Shailesh’s side, and if he has made up his mind to quit the show, then he will speak to him to sort out the issues.

Producer Asit Modi told ETimes, “All my actors have been working for more than 10 years now. I have not been informed or I am not aware that Shailesh wants to quit the show. If there is any development, I will surely speak about it. As of now, I am focussing on how we can make the show more entertaining for the viewers.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular and longest-running shows on the small screen. The sitcom directed by Asit Kumarr Modi has been going on successfully for over 14 years now. Its popularity can be judged by its position in the BARC TRP report which remains always in the top 5. Well, not just its plot but the show always remains in the limelight for also its cast. Actors like Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Sunayana Fozdar, Munmun Dutta, and Tanuj Mahashabde have contributed to making the show a hit.

