Finally! Riya Kishanchandani breaks silence on inter-religion marriage with Bollywood choreographer Mudassar Khan; Says ‘Didn't feel even one percent apprehensive'

MUMBAI : Splitsvilla 12 fame Riya Kishanchandani made the risky decision to wed Mudassar Khan, a well-known Bollywood choreographer. On her social media accounts, the influencer posted photos from her nikkah and reception. Given that Khan is a Muslim and Riya is a Sindhi, the marriage is, as everyone knows, interfaith.

(Also read:MTV Splitsvilla X3: Riya Kishanchandani receives HATRED for using TRASHY LANGUAGE for co-contestant Vyomesh Koul

She said, "Mudassar and I were friends and gradually the bond transpired into something special. He is a very genuine, old-school, down-to-earth kind of person. He is an extremely family-oriented individual and that's what attracted me to him. We live in the age and era where guys are looking for flings and are not really ready for a commitment. However, I found a person like Mudassar who had this old-school thought about love, and from the word go, I was sure he was the one I wanted to get married to."

She added, "Mudassar wasn't looking for a relationship. He was at the place where he wanted to get married and settle down. In fact, I was the one who initiated that we take our friendship to the next level. While I'm quite young, I didn't feel even one percent apprehensive about deciding to take the plunge. I was at an extremely secure and happy place with him and wanted that for the rest of my life."

She said, "Honestly, there weren't any such proposals. As I said, I was the one wanting to take the relationship to the next level, and when I told Mudassar about it, we worked towards telling our parents about the same. We didn't just want to hang out and then end things hurtfully. We would've only gotten ahead after getting our parents' approval. I'd read portals writing that Mudassar Khan marries long-time girlfriend Riya Kishanchandani. However, I want to put it across that I wasn't his long-time girlfriend at all. We didn't even date properly. Everything happened only in 2023."

"After our parents gave their nods, we had a close-knit engagement function in September 2023, followed by a wedding in December," she stated. "Well, initially, my parents were a little unsure about how things would pan out. But after meeting him, they were really impressed and after that, everything went smoothly. The same happened with his parents. They hadn't met me or seen me, so they were also apprehensive as to whether I'd be able to adapt, manage, and adjust to the new environment. When I met his parents, they were very happy, they started liking me and with God's grace, everything went very smoothly," She mentioned.

When questioned about her conversion to Islam, Riya responded, "Religion wasn't the barrier for us. There are many successful relationships where couples have their individual opinions. There's no pressure from my in-laws side." A female from a nation that is not Muslim must alter her name for nikkah. Riya responded when asked what her changed name was, "I'd like to not share this information as it may act as fodder for trolls. I don't feel like revealing this detail right now; in the future, if I'm comfortable, I'll surely talk about it."

She continued, "Of course, there was a lot of hatred and trolls. I don't know why, for some weird reason, Muslims are subjected to a lot of hatred. I know of Islam and it's a beautiful religion. I was called out for marrying a Muslim guy. People were saying 'tumhara kya haal hoga' and all. But I strongly believe that no religion is bad and no religion preaches anything negative. There are bad people in all religions and people should not taint a particular religion. Having said that, I don't get bothered by the negative comments. I tend to ignore them.”

“While there were negative comments, there were also a lot of positive comments too. People were so happy to see the both of us getting married. They poured in so much love. Even during our wedding, all the guests were beaming with joy. A few were shocked too but were happy. I want to bask in the glory of positivity and not think about the online trolling."

Credit- Pinkvilla