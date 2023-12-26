Finally! Riya Kishanchandani breaks silence on inter-religion marriage with Bollywood choreographer Mudassar Khan; Says ‘Didn't feel even one percent apprehensive'

When questioned about her conversion to Islam, Riya responded, "Religion wasn't the barrier for us. There are many successful relationships where couples have their individual opinions. There's no pressure from my in-laws side."
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 12/26/2023 - 17:17
Riya Kishanchandani

MUMBAI : Splitsvilla 12 fame Riya Kishanchandani made the risky decision to wed Mudassar Khan, a well-known Bollywood choreographer. On her social media accounts, the influencer posted photos from her nikkah and reception. Given that Khan is a Muslim and Riya is a Sindhi, the marriage is, as everyone knows, interfaith.

(Also read:MTV Splitsvilla X3: Riya Kishanchandani receives HATRED for using TRASHY LANGUAGE for co-contestant Vyomesh Koul

She said, "Mudassar and I were friends and gradually the bond transpired into something special. He is a very genuine, old-school, down-to-earth kind of person. He is an extremely family-oriented individual and that's what attracted me to him. We live in the age and era where guys are looking for flings and are not really ready for a commitment. However, I found a person like Mudassar who had this old-school thought about love, and from the word go, I was sure he was the one I wanted to get married to."

She added, "Mudassar wasn't looking for a relationship. He was at the place where he wanted to get married and settle down. In fact, I was the one who initiated that we take our friendship to the next level. While I'm quite young, I didn't feel even one percent apprehensive about deciding to take the plunge. I was at an extremely secure and happy place with him and wanted that for the rest of my life."

She said, "Honestly, there weren't any such proposals. As I said, I was the one wanting to take the relationship to the next level, and when I told Mudassar about it, we worked towards telling our parents about the same. We didn't just want to hang out and then end things hurtfully. We would've only gotten ahead after getting our parents' approval. I'd read portals writing that Mudassar Khan marries long-time girlfriend Riya Kishanchandani. However, I want to put it across that I wasn't his long-time girlfriend at all. We didn't even date properly. Everything happened only in 2023."

"After our parents gave their nods, we had a close-knit engagement function in September 2023, followed by a wedding in December," she stated. "Well, initially, my parents were a little unsure about how things would pan out. But after meeting him, they were really impressed and after that, everything went smoothly. The same happened with his parents. They hadn't met me or seen me, so they were also apprehensive as to whether I'd be able to adapt, manage, and adjust to the new environment. When I met his parents, they were very happy, they started liking me and with God's grace, everything went very smoothly," She mentioned.

When questioned about her conversion to Islam, Riya responded, "Religion wasn't the barrier for us. There are many successful relationships where couples have their individual opinions. There's no pressure from my in-laws side." A female from a nation that is not Muslim must alter her name for nikkah. Riya responded when asked what her changed name was, "I'd like to not share this information as it may act as fodder for trolls. I don't feel like revealing this detail right now; in the future, if I'm comfortable, I'll surely talk about it."

She continued, "Of course, there was a lot of hatred and trolls. I don't know why, for some weird reason, Muslims are subjected to a lot of hatred. I know of Islam and it's a beautiful religion. I was called out for marrying a Muslim guy. People were saying 'tumhara kya haal hoga' and all. But I strongly believe that no religion is bad and no religion preaches anything negative. There are bad people in all religions and people should not taint a particular religion. Having said that, I don't get bothered by the negative comments. I tend to ignore them.”

“While there were negative comments, there were also a lot of positive comments too. People were so happy to see the both of us getting married. They poured in so much love. Even during our wedding, all the guests were beaming with joy. A few were shocked too but were happy. I want to bask in the glory of positivity and not think about the online trolling."

(Also read: MTV Splitsvilla X3: Riya Kishanchandani receives HATRED for using TRASHY LANGUAGE for co-contestant Vyomesh Koul

For more news and updates from the world of Television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla

 

Mudassar Khan hinni Prakash Prabhu Deva Farah Khan Saroj Khan Marzi Pestonji Mini Pradhan choreographer Rajeev Surti Raju Khan DID Splitsvilla 12 Riya Kishanchandani nikkah Muslim Riya Sindhi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 12/26/2023 - 17:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kavya: Wow! Adhiraj proposes Kavya amid a beautiful setting
MUMBAI : Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Must read! “My debut in Hindi cinema with SRK Sir was a dream come true” Leesha Eclairs
MUMBAI : Leesha, a renowned actress in Kollywood, gained acclaim for her stellar performance in the television series "...
Finally! Riya Kishanchandani breaks silence on inter-religion marriage with Bollywood choreographer Mudassar Khan; Says ‘Didn't feel even one percent apprehensive'
MUMBAI : Splitsvilla 12 fame Riya Kishanchandani made the risky decision to wed Mudassar Khan, a well-known Bollywood...
Oh No! Jay Bhanushali criticizes an airline on social media due to THIS surprising reason; Says ‘You have lost me as a customer’
MUMBAI : Jay Bhanushali is well-known in the industry and has a solid fan base. Although he has made many television...
Wow! Salman Khan's Birthday: Brace Yourself for the Biggest Announcement of the Year
MUMBAI : Salman Khan, the charismatic Dabangg Khan of Bollywood, is set to celebrate his birthday on December 27,...
Trolled! Urvashi Rautella gets brutally Trolled for her outfit at airport, netizens says, "too short dress to wear on flight"
MUMBAI: Actress Urvashi Rautela is indeed one of the most love and followed actresses we have in acting space over the...
Recent Stories
Leesha Eclairs
Must read! “My debut in Hindi cinema with SRK Sir was a dream come true” Leesha Eclairs
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jay Bhanushali
Oh No! Jay Bhanushali criticizes an airline on social media due to THIS surprising reason; Says ‘You have lost me as a customer’
Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye
Zee TV hosts Christmas bash on the sets of ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’ and ‘Kumkum Bhagya’
Mehndi Wala Ghar
Exclusive! Sony TV's upcoming show Mehndi Wala Ghar to replace Balaji Telefilms' Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka?
Matthew Perry
Astounding! Friends star Matthew Perry's ex-girlfriend Kayti Edwards made SHOCKING revelations on his addiction; Claimed his friends distanced from him
Barsatein
Exclusive! Sony TV's Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka starring Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi to go off air
Martina Thariyan
Congratulations! MTV Splitsvilla fame Martina Thariyan welcomes her first child with hubby Siddhartha; Read on to know more!