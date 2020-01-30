Finally! Shehnaaz confesses her love for Siddarth Shukla

MUMBAI: Siddarth and Shehnaaz are the two most famous contestants in the house and the two have a massive fan following, the audience love the relationship they share, and they fondly call them Sidnaaz.

On the show we have seen how they fight and then patch up also in no time, well that’s special of their relationship that they fight so loud but then they patch up also quickly.

Now as we saw in the previous episodes how the contestant’s family members and friends have entered the house and are supporting their friends and family and our very own mastermind Vikas Gupta as re-entered the how as Siddarth Shukla’s connection.

As video is doing the rounds on the internet where you can see Shehnaaz and Vikas having a intense conversation, where Vikas is explaining Shehnaaz that is high time now she focuses on the game, and she should support people who are standing with the person she loves.

On this Shehnaaz tells him that she can’t ignore anyone, and that’s where she falls in trouble, and he also tells her that she should stand by Siddarth because once Arti is evicted he will be all alone in the house, to which she says that she will never leave him no matter what, as she loves him a lot and can’t stay away from him.

Well, there are no surprises there as Shehnaaz’s feeling for Siddarth is pretty evident and the two are fond of each other, and when the fight they both are weak and low.

