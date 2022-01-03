Finally! Sudhanshu Pandey opens up on rumours of him quitting Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Anupamaa's Vanraj Shah aka Sudhanshu Pandey had gone to Varanasi shoot for a video on the newly built Kashi Vishwanath corridor.

He says, "I have been to Banaras for some 20 years to shoot a film. As a child, I have been to the city and Sarnath but I didn’t get to explore the city much that time. But all thanks to the shooting, I did go to the temple, the ghats, the boat ride, so all the Banaras darshan was covered organically during this visit."

Talking about rumours of him quitting Anupamaa, the actor says, “There is no question of me quitting Anupamaa. I had gone for a holiday with my family after a year and a half to Dubai. After that, I had gone for a day and a half to Ganaganagr in Rajasthan to shoot for an OTT project. With me missing from the show and then taking a vacation and then shooting another project, which I had to, people presumed that I have quit. It spread like wildfire. My character Vanraj Shah was the hero of the show and will remain the hero.”

Ever since Gaurav Khanna has entered the show, there has been news suggesting ego clashes among the leads. Sudhanshu says, “Firstly, people need to understand, that you can’t keep running the show with just one storyline. Earlier too, Apurva Agnihotri was roped in the show for some time. It is a daily soap which, if it needs to run for years, can’t be showing the same faces on a daily basis. As far as having insecurity is concerned, I have been in the industry for long enough and have done enough work that insecurity kind of emotion doesn’t figure in my scheme of things at all!”

Credits: TOI



