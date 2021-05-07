FINALLY! Yeh Jaadu Hai jinn Ka actress Aditi Sharma opens up about her boyfriend

MUMBAI: Aditi Sharma is one of the most popular actresses in the Telly world.

The stunning diva was last seen in Star Plus' show Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka where she played the lead role of Roshni.

Aditi was paired opposite Vikram Singh Chauhan on the show and fans were in love with this adorable Jodi.

Yeh Jaadu hai Jinn Ka went off-sir last year post which Aditi bagged ALT Balaji's web series Crashh which proved to be a huge hit among the fans.

Well, Aditi has proved her mettle in acting with all the projects she has done so far. The actress has not announced her next project yet.

Being a public figure, we have seen how fans want to know about their favourite celebrities.

In her recent question and answer session on Instagram, Aditi was asked about her boyfriend.

The actress not only opened about it but also shared a video which is a must-watch.

Take a look:

We can see Aditi's mother also in the frame and she is seen asking her mom where her boyfriend is.

Well, this definitely makes it clear that Aditi is single.

We hope Aditi gets her prince charming soon!

On the work front, Aditi is known for her performance in Kaleerein where she romanced Arjit Taneja. She has also done many music videos till now.

Aditi also played a small cameo in Ekta Kapoor's popular fantasy fiction drama series Naagin 3. She was seen as Shivli Singh on the show.

