Find out the reasons why Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a breath of fresh air

19 Mar 2020 02:39 PM

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is presently one of the most popular romantic serials. Produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions, it is a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The tale has managed to win the hearts of viewers.  

It stars Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in lead roles of Abir Rajvansh and Mishti Agarwal respectively. Ritvik Arora and Kaveri Priyam play the pivotal roles of Kunal Rajvansh and Kuhu Maheshwari. The show premiered on 18 March 2019. As it turned a year older, here are some reasons why it is a clutter breaker amidst the heavy drama. 

Though daily soaps are genetically a little over the top, the character arc in YRHPK is well laid out and is relatable. While Abir’s feminist and lover boy side is enchanting, Kunal’s workaholism is basically us every day.  

The underlining theme of the show was always crystal clear. Questioning the norms and finding a solution to it. Mishti from day one has been for courtship before marriage and the show has progressed gradually with showing both sides of the coin. How Mishti’s denial exposes Kunal’s farce male ego to Abir standing up for her and Kuhu’s constant jealousy, the plot has more or less questioned the norms subtly without going too radical for small screens.  

In addition to the story, the chemistry shared by the onscreen pairs. In the case of YRHPK, both Mishti and Abir and Kunal and Kuhu have managed to garner a separate and huge fan vase for each other.  

Credit: Pinkvilla

