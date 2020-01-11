Find out what Karuna Pandey has to say about her weight loss journey

MUMBAI: Karuna Pandey is a popular face in the television world. She has been part of several shows.

The actress, who is known for her performance in Colors' Devanshi, has achieved a major milestone in her personal life. She has gone through a huge weight loss.

In an interview with Bombay Times, she spoke about her transformation. She said, “I was 74 kgs and now I am 55, and I still have a long way to go. I was very fat while I was doing Devanshi. I was looking bad on screen being overweight, it’s just that I act fine so itna notice nahi hua. In Devnashi I had so many good scenes, for example a bathtub scene, so many love scenes, I thought ki for such scenes I should have a good body. I was always getting work despite being fat. Being overweight doesn’t mean I will be out of work. But I wanted to look good also and not just act good. Also, my husband is a fitness freak, so I had to lose weight.”