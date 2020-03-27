Find out what Surbhi Jyoti said when asked if she is dating Pearl V Puri

MUMBAI: Surbhi Jyoti is one of the most popular television actresses. The actress has been part of shows such as Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Ishqbaaaz, Qubool Hai and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya to name a few. She was last seen in the third season of the popular supernatural show Naagin.

The actress has been away from the screens post the show went off-air. But Surbhi has portrayed a small role in Gul Khan's Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, which co-stars Vikram Aditya Singh and Aditi Sharma in pivotal roles. The actress has been keeping her fans updated with her whereabouts via social media. Surbhi has now and then been linked up with her Naagin 3 co-star Pearl V Puri. Their onscreen chemistry was loved by their fans and they wanted to see this on-screen pair as an off-screen pair as well. Recently, in a live chat with Pinkvilla, a fan asked Surbhi if she is dating Pearl. To this Surbhi said, "I and Pearl are not dating each other. We are good friends with each other. But I cannot blame you guys because I know if people start liking a Jodi on-screen they expect them to date each other in real too. But no we are not dating. He is a good friend.”