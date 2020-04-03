Find out what Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma do before their bedtime

MUMBAI: One couple who has been giving us major relationship goals is undoubtedly the amazing pair of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

Due to lockdown, citizens are locked-up in their homes and celebrities who usually have hectic schedule are utilizing this time to bond with their families. Speaking about the same, Anushka and Virat too have got some good time to spend with each other. Otherwise, the cricketer is always busy with his international tours while the actress is busy with her work commitments. As Coronavirus is spreading rapidly and the Government has called for a 21-days lockdown, the two are observing self-isolation at their home and spending quality time together. Recently, Anushka shared 'It's clearly my bedtime' picture featuring hubby and it's funny.

In the picture shared by Anushka on her Instagram stories, we see Virat laughing hard. What's funny is the filter though. Virat has clouds and angels made on his cheeks. In the next image, Anushka has used this filter on herself and wished everyone goodnight. It seems before the couple goes to bed, they have their laughter therapy sessions.

Check out their pictures here:

They are looking super cute in the pictures.