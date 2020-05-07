Find out why Bharti Singh almost fainted

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhlaja was one of the most successful dance reality shows on television. The show had personalities showcasing their dance talent along with their assigned choreographer.

Now the show shut shop a few years ago and was replaced by Dance Deewane. The audience still loves and miss the show.

Bharti Singh is one of the best stand up comedians we have today in the industry. The ace comedian rose to fame with her stint on Comedy Circus and today is a household name.

The actress had been part of reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhlaja.

We came across a video where Bharti had performed Lavani on the show and had impressed all the judges.

As we know that Bharti used to flirt with Remo on the show and always tried to get his attention in a fun way.

Finally, after giving such a lovely performance Remo commented saying that he loves Bharti, where almost she fainted hearing this.

He also said that she performed really well and she just needs to work on the beat work. On the other hand, Madhuri and Karan also gave her positive comments.

Karan said that he was reminded of Saroj Khan when she was performing and that’s a huge compliment for the ace comedian.

Well there is no doubt that Bharti is the most loved personality on television and she has a massive fan following.

Bharti currently is ruling the television screens with her performance on The Kapil Sharma Show.

