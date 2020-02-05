Find out why Karan Wahi called himself ‘Current’ Wahi

MUMBAI: Karan Wahi, who is popular for the show Remix, has called himself ‘Current’ Wahi.

Well, the popular film and television actor, who is quite active on social media platforms, has shared a picture of himself on Instagram. The picture he shared has a few bulbs, too. Well, they are indeed nice props and make the picture interesting, but it’s his caption that is grabbing everyone’s attention.

Karan wrote a hilarious caption for his post. “CURRENT Wahi...” read his caption.

He added, “P.s - Zindagi ki batti jaladeee.”

One of his friends even called him a ‘Paagal dost’ for this post. Take a look below.

Did you enjoy reading Karan Wahi’s caption? What do you think about his witty side? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.

On the professional front, Karan Wahi kick-started his television career with the 2004 soap, Remix. He later appeared in many TV shows including Dill Mill Gayye, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Teri Meri Love Stories, among others. He also participated in the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and acted in Bollywood films like Daawat-e-Ishq and Hate Story 4.