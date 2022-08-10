"Fitness comes in various ways and there's no one size fits all rule" -Says 'Baby' Actress Madhurima Tuli

MUMBAI: Celebrity fitness secrets have always grabbed our attention, as with each successive performance, they mesmerise us with a look never seen before. We are always eager to know how these super stars manage to look so good along with their extremely busy schedules. Well, in one such interview Madhurima Tuli opens up about her fitness mantra. 

She tells us, "I would just like to tell my fans that as soon as you start feeling not so good about yourself,  you need to start working on your health. Fitness comes in various ways and there's no one size fits all rule. For example, I hate going to the gym so i find other ways to keep fit. If you're not a gym person like me, you can do yoga, find time to go jogging or walking for an hour or dance if you love doing that but enjoy your fitness routine. I think that's what will keep you in shape and also make you feel good inside and out."

Madhurima Tuli rose to fame with her character Tanu in ‘Kumkum Bhagya’. After working as a model for few big brands, she was seen as a supporting actor in the Telugu thriller ‘Homam’. ‘Baby’ is one of her notable Bollywood projects. Madhurima is set to star next to John Abraham in upcoming film Tehran, in which she plays the role of the cop's wife.

