Five times Dipika Kakar Ibrahim showed us how to carry denim with different outfits in style

MUMBAI: Denim is one of the most popular fabrics. The fact that it becomes softer as it ages has made it win the hearts of fashionistas all over the world. Be it for a pair of pants, dresses, jackets, shirts, etc, the utility of denim fabric is immense. Time and again, our television beauties have flaunted denim on their social media handles. Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, who is one of the most popular television actresses, too has worn it innumerable times.

The actress flaunted her denim jackets as well as jeans and she looked graceful in all of them. On some occasions she wore denim jeans with a cute top or an elegant Kurti while on other occasions she teamed up her denim jacket with a long pretty dress or a comfortable kurti. She carried off her outfits with grace and ease. If you are a denim lover and love wearing it elegantly, you must check out some of Dipika’s pictures.

Here we have compiled some of her Instagram pictures exclusively for you. Take a look below.

What do you think about her denim game? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

On the work front, Dipika has been part of shows like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Sasural Simar Ka, Qayamat Ki Raat. A winner of Bigg Boss 12, she is currently seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, which is set to go off air soon.