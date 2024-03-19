Five times Mangal and Lakshmi gave us major sister goals on COLORS’ ‘Mangal Lakshmi’

MUMBAI : COLORS’ latest family drama, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ has been gaining popularity among audiences with its intriguing storyline and relatable nuances. The show’s plot revolves around sisters Mangal (Deepika Singh) and Lakshmi (Sanika Amit), who seek respect in relationships for each other. Since the launch, each episode has continued to capture Mangal and Lakshmi’s journey of sisterhood, winning the audiences’ hearts. In a short span, the duo has become synonymous with sisterly love that resonates with sister duos who are navigating challenges together. Mangal and Lakshmi are the ultimate duo of sisters you’ll want to root for and here are five times they set the standard for sister goals like never before.

Mangal okay, toh Lakshmi bhi okay

Mangal and Lakshmi empathise with each other and drive each other’s worries away. For instance, in one of the episodes, Mangal opens up to Lakshmi, expressing her fears about the expectations placed upon the latter by her prospective in-laws. Just as the in-laws mention that Lakshmi will be responsible for all household chores and won’t be allowed to work outside, a concerned Mangal rushes to Lakshmi and questions, “Suna tune?” With a knowing smile, Lakshmi responds, “Ghar ka hi toh kaam karna hain, kar lungi, aap bhi toh karte ho.” Still ill at ease, Mangal asks, “Toh tujhe thik lag raha hain?” To which Lakshmi reassures, “Aap okay toh main bhi okay.”

Mangal didi ki pasand hi Lakshmi ki Pasand

The two sisters have the same principles and consequently the same choices. On a video call, Lakshmi's sinister cousin sarcastically suggests that she should marry anyone as soon as she sees the suitor, even if he is old or not good. But Lakshmi isn’t disheartened by this. Instead, she smiles and says, “Mangal didi jisse kahengi main shaadi kar lungi.” She adds, “Mangal didi ki pasand hi meri pasand hain.”

Bharose se juda hain Mangal aur Lakshmi ka Rishta

Mangal and Lakshmi stand as pillars of trust, understanding, and support. When a misleading video featuring Lakshmi goes viral on social media and she frantically tries to clarify the confusion through tears, Mangal confronts her. She tells Lakshmi that she doesn’t need to explain anything because she believes in her. Mangal assures her younger sister that she knows Lakshmi hasn’t done anything wrong, no matter what the media says about the video.

Behen ka Sammaan hi khudd ka Sammaan

Mangal, who doesn’t receive enough respect from her husband, is on a quest to find her sister Lakshmi a loving and respectful spouse. For this purpose, the sisters visit a matchmaker, who finds a khandaani suitor for Lakshmi. However, he warns, “Thoda gussail hain, kuch oonch neech ho jaye toh, ladki thoda sambhaal le.” Making her objection very clear, Mangal asserts, “Mere liye sabse zaroori hain Lakshmi ka sammaan.” Not to mention, Lakshmi in various instances, encourages Mangal to stand up to her husband Adit who belittles her often.

Ek Dusre ki Icchaon ka khayal Rakhte hain

These endearing sisters constantly keep each other in their thoughts. Both Mangal and Lakshmi are always rooting for the best for each other. In one of the episodes, we witness that while Mangal prays for a respectful and loving life partner for Lakshmi, the latter prays that Mangal gets whatever she prays for and hopes that she demands the respect she seeks for Lakshmi.



