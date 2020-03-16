FLATTERING! Meet the 2.0 version of Abhimanyu Birla aka Harshad Chopda from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is running on small screens for several years now.

It is one of the longest-running drama series in the history of television.

The makers have introduced several leaps in the show which also saw new members joining the star cast.

The recent new entry is of actor Mrunal Jain.

The actor is playing the role of Dr Kunal Khera who is here to treat Abhimanyu.

The show is now gearing up for a leap which will bring a lot of changes in the storyline.

Also, the show will witness new entries too.

We all know that Akshara and Abhimanyu will be separated after the leap.

Abhimanyu will be shown in a totally different avatar and fans can't wait to see the new phase in Abhimanyu's life.

Well, for all the ardent viewers and the diehard fans of Harshad, we have come across a sneak peek of Abhimanyu's new version in the show.

Take a look:

The actor's face is not visible and he is seen riding the bike and his clothes look extremely stylish.

Abhimanyu's new avatar and his separation from Akshara will make the show even more interesting.

How excited are you for the leap that is all set to take place in the show? What is your take on the the sneak peek of Abhimanyu 2.0? Tell us in the comments.

