FOODILICIOUS! Mumbaikar's staple diet Vada Pav is every celeb's favourite check out their favourite spots

The television stars have had their favourite stops in Mumbai when it comes to its heartbeat Vada Pav. From the A-listers to the new stunners industry would be surely spot here. 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 07/28/2022 - 18:11
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. 

The television stars have had their favourite stops in Mumbai when it comes to its heartbeat Vada Pav. From the A-listers to the new stunners industry would be surely spot here. Check out the list: 

Ladu Samrat situated in Ganesh Gully, Lower Parel is one of the most famous Vada Pav Joints in Bombay, you would often spot celebs there while they come of Lalbagh Cha Raja's darshan during Ganesh Chaturthi. 

Mithibai College lane's Anand Stall, the butter masala Vada Pav is the most talked about. Well, you wouldn't want to miss out on their delicacies and spot your favourite TV actors around as most of them reside in the belt of Bandra to Andheri. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Graduate Vadapav wala has indeed been a game changer and the rush at their stalls is beyond imagination, you wouldn't want to miss out on their piping hot vada pavs for sure. 

The place where the story of Vada Pav began in Mumbai. It was in 1966 when Ashok Vaidya in Dadar started selling Vada Pav outside Dadar Station. That day and today people from far places come to eat there. People stand in queues to get a vada pav.

An MBA with a swanky job decided to start his own trail of business with Vada Pav has been Jugaadi Adda's venture has tuned extremely successful. 

Which one is your favourite then? 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 07/28/2022 - 18:11

Latest Video