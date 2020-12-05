Former season's Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Mahajan declares Season 14 as BORING, read to know why...

MUMBAI: To add some more spice in the current season, we will see former Bigg Boss contestants arrive in the house. Celebs like Kashmera Shah, Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta and Rahul Mahajan are all set to enter the house.

For the past few days, celebs are seen losing interest in the current season following which ex-contestants will be seen entering the house and fight for the trophy.

During his latest interview, Rahul called the current season boring and said since viewers like to watch him so he’s been called back inside the show.

Reportedly, Rahul Mahajan said, “I am very excited to enter the show. This is my third time on Bigg Boss. I am so excited that I feel like jumping the wall and entering the BB house on my own because we've been quarantined in a hotel and can't step out. I want to go to the Bigg Boss house and swim in the pool and other things which one couldn't do otherwise anywhere else.”.

He further said, “Not sure about Bigg Boss but the viewers like watching me so I am called back. Vikas (Gupta) has gone in the house more than me. This is his fourth time in the house. I am going in every six seasons. I am thinking of preparing for Season 20 as well, as they might call me for that next. Bigg Boss might know the reason to bring me back. They must be feeling that a few characters can bring something new to the show at this point in time.".

Further talking about the contestants, Rahul Mahajan said they are not consistent. He told the portal, “Consistently no one is good or bad. People are only fighting that too like nursery kids. There is no love story, which can compel you to watch the show. There is no friendship in the house. People are very unstable in their behaviour and have no bonding. They should work for the show to make it bigger. Only if the show is bigger, they can become big.”.

Credit: SpotboyE