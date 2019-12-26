News

'Friends' theme songwriter Allee Willis passes away

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Dec 2019 11:37 AM

MUMBAI: Songwriter Allee Willis, who is best known for composing the theme song of the popular sitcom "Friends", passed away on Tuesday after a cardiac arrest. She was 72.

Animator and producer Prudence Fenton, who is described by a family friend as Willis' "partner and soulmate", is reportedly "in total shock" after the sudden death of her best friend, which occurred just after 6 pm, reports variety.com.

Willis entered the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018 for a catalog that also included hits such as "Neutron dance", "What have I done to deserve this?", "Lead me on" and "Boogie Wonderland", and "You're the best", which is the theme track of "The Karate Kid".

She was working with rapper Big Sean at her home over the past few months.

According to the Times profile, her Songwriters Hall of Fame brief describes Willis as "a queen of kitsch who made the whole world sing".

The songwriter was a two-time Grammy winner and was also nominated for a Tony and an Emmy.

Willis had originally written the "Friends" theme song "I'll be there for you" on assignment as a 60-second piece.

When the pop duo Rembrandts came on board, they wanted to expand it into a complete song, so contributed a bridge and a lyric for the second verse. This was born the full-length version of the song.

Willis recorded her lone album "Childstar" in the seventies. This helped introduce her as a songwriter to other singers of the era.

She was also a visual and social artist, painter, director, collector of odd artifacts and memorabilia, and a stand-up comedian and performance artist.

Willis is survived by her brother Kent Willis, sister Marlin Frost and niece Mandy Becker.

Source:IANS

Tags > Allee Willis, Friends, partner and soulmate, The Karate Kid, Big Sean, Childstar, Kent Willis, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Indonasian fan love for Sharad Malhotra!

In pics: Indonasian fan love for Sharad Malhotra!
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Rahul Bhatt
Rahul Bhatt
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Khushwant Walia
Khushwant Walia

past seven days