News

Frozen 2: Maniesh Paul lends his voice for the film

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Nov 2019 04:05 PM

MUMBAI: Frozen 2 is a much-awaited animated musical fantasy film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios. After the success of the previous season, the makers are gearing up for the new season and fans can’t keep calm.

Even though the film has opened to rave reviews on the international level, it will be hitting the screens in India on 22 November. It is already known that for the Hindi version of Frozen 2, Disney has roped in real-life cousins Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra to voice for the characters of Queen Elsa and Princess Anna respectively. Now, joining them is Maniesh Paul. Maniesh, who is known for his anchoring skills, will be the voice of Kristoff, an ice-harvester, who lives with trolls and a reindeer, he has helped Anna on her mission to find Elsa in the first edition. He recently took to social media to announce his collaboration with Disney India.

Are you excited to watch the film? Hit the comment section below. 

Tags > Frozen 2, Maniesh Paul, musical fantasy film, Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Star’s grace the red carpet of an award event...

Star’s grace the red carpet of an award event function
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Sarah-Jane Dias
Sarah-Jane Dias
Disha Parmar
Disha Parmar
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Dipika Samson
Dipika Samson

past seven days