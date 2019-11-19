Frozen 2: Maniesh Paul lends his voice for the film

MUMBAI: Frozen 2 is a much-awaited animated musical fantasy film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios. After the success of the previous season, the makers are gearing up for the new season and fans can’t keep calm.

Even though the film has opened to rave reviews on the international level, it will be hitting the screens in India on 22 November. It is already known that for the Hindi version of Frozen 2, Disney has roped in real-life cousins Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra to voice for the characters of Queen Elsa and Princess Anna respectively. Now, joining them is Maniesh Paul. Maniesh, who is known for his anchoring skills, will be the voice of Kristoff, an ice-harvester, who lives with trolls and a reindeer, he has helped Anna on her mission to find Elsa in the first edition. He recently took to social media to announce his collaboration with Disney India.

