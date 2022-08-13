Fun Alert! After donuts, Ayesha Singh treats her favourite co-stars with a wonderful treat on the sets of Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin

The recent episodes have been quite high on drama and have been successful in keeping the audience hooked to the show.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/13/2022 - 12:56
Ayesha

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Min is ruling the TRP charts for quite some time now and the story has always fascinated the viewers.

Also read- Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Heartbreaking! Sai raises her voice, Bhavani’s decision final

The recent episodes have been quite high on drama and have been successful in keeping the audience hooked to the show. But behind the serious and emotionally high scenes, the stars are quite a fun lot.

The star cast keeps sharing fun reels and pictures from the sets that is a proof of the camaraderie they share.

Recently, we came across a video wvhere Ayesha Singh has treated her co-stars with coffee. She had previously treated her co-stars with donuts. In the video shared by Mitaali Nag on her social media, we can see her Tanvi Thakkar thanking Ayesha for the coffee.

The star cast is quite loved by the audiences, especially the jodi of Sai and Virat.

Also read- Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Heartbreaking! Sai raises her voice, Bhavani’s decision final

In the upcoming episodes, we will see how Sai will leave the house with Vinayak for Gadchiroli and her bus will face an accident.

Stay tuned for Tellychakkar for more news and gossips

Star Plus Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Sai Virat Sairat Neil Bhatt Ayesha Singh BTS Mitaali Nag Tanvi Thakkar TellyChakkar
Like
1
Love
2
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/13/2022 - 12:56

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dangerous! Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo actor Ratan Raajputh recalls a shocking incident that will bring goosebumps
MUMBAI:Television actress Ratan Raajputh is one of the popular actresses of the telly world. She has impressed the...
EXCITING! Sai aka Ayesha Singh reveals what she finds interesting about Banni and Yuvaan in Ravivaar with Star Parivaar
MUMBAI: Ravivaar with Star Parivaar has been doing wonders onscreen as fans are loving this interesting side of their...
Revealed! Not Aamir Khan, THIS popular Bollywood superstar was the first choice of Laal Singh Chaddha, details inside
MUMBAI :   Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was released on August 11 and the movie has...
WOAH! Take a look at Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya’s new abode
MUMBAI:  Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular celebrities in the television industry. The actress has impressed the...
Maddam Sir: Oh No! Kareena and Karishma in a conflict, Haseena gets bad news about Bilu
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-comedy drama series on small screens. The show stars Gulki...
BREAKING! Kanika Mann vs Mohit Malik who will win the K Medal in Colors' Khatron Ke Khiladi 12?
MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Recent Stories
Revealed! Not Aamir Khan, THIS popular Bollywood superstar was the first choice of Laal Singh Chaddha, details inside
Revealed! Not Aamir Khan, THIS popular Bollywood superstar was the first choice of Laal Singh Chaddha, details inside
Latest Video