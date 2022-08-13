Fun Alert! After donuts, Ayesha Singh treats her favourite co-stars with a wonderful treat on the sets of Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Min is ruling the TRP charts for quite some time now and the story has always fascinated the viewers.

Also read- Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Heartbreaking! Sai raises her voice, Bhavani’s decision final

The recent episodes have been quite high on drama and have been successful in keeping the audience hooked to the show. But behind the serious and emotionally high scenes, the stars are quite a fun lot.

The star cast keeps sharing fun reels and pictures from the sets that is a proof of the camaraderie they share.

Recently, we came across a video wvhere Ayesha Singh has treated her co-stars with coffee. She had previously treated her co-stars with donuts. In the video shared by Mitaali Nag on her social media, we can see her Tanvi Thakkar thanking Ayesha for the coffee.

The star cast is quite loved by the audiences, especially the jodi of Sai and Virat.

In the upcoming episodes, we will see how Sai will leave the house with Vinayak for Gadchiroli and her bus will face an accident.

