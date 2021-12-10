FUN FACT: Amitabh Bachchan recalls the time he was called a ‘CAMEL’ during his younger days!

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan is a legendary actor who has done tons of films in his career. Currently the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati, he drops interesting details about his past career and personal life.

A contestant Jayesh chats with Mr Bachchan and asks him that nowadays whenever someone gets ready to go out, he is often teased as 'Ae Amitabh Bachchan ban ke kahan jaa raha hai' but during his time when he would get ready, who was he compared to. Big B gets surprised hearing this at first but then responds and says, "I was told Ye Unth (camel) kidhar jaa raha hai".

Amitabh Bachchan was quite renowned as he was tall and till date, people remember him for how he acted in films and his chemistry with co-actors in the Bollywood film industry.

