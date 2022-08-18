Funny! Ami Trivedi aka Manjiri can Daya Ben a run for money

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their romance.

Harshad Chopda plays Abhimanyu while Pranali Rathod portrays the character of Akshara. The show has been high on drama for a long time now, and soon will gear up for a leap.

One of the loved characters of the show is Manjiri played by Ami Trivedi. She plays the role of a housewife and a doting mother to perfection.

She also loves putting up pictures and videos of herself and with the cast.

Recently, we came across a funny video shared by Ami on her social media handle.

Check out the video below:

She is reciting a funny dialogue in a very funny way that takes you back to Daya ben from Taarak Mehta ka Ulta Chashmah. The resemblances are quite uncanny and we can’t help but laugh while watching the video.

Ami has surely tickled our funny bone as well.

