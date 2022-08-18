Funny! Ami Trivedi aka Manjiri can Daya Ben a run for money

Ami Trivedi loves putting up pictures and videos of herself and with the cast on her social media. 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/18/2022 - 16:40
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their romance. 

Harshad Chopda plays Abhimanyu while Pranali Rathod portrays the character of Akshara. The show has been high on drama for a long time now, and soon will gear up for a leap.

Also read- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Kairav’s act brings trouble for Akshara as Mahima blames her

One of the loved characters of the show is Manjiri played by Ami Trivedi. She plays the role of a housewife and a doting mother to perfection.

She also loves putting up pictures and videos of herself and with the cast.

Recently, we came across a funny video shared by Ami on her social media handle.

Check out the video below:

She is reciting a funny dialogue in a very funny way that takes you back to Daya ben from Taarak Mehta ka Ulta Chashmah. The resemblances are quite uncanny and we can’t help but laugh while watching the video.

Ami has surely tickled our funny bone as well.

Also read- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Kairav’s act brings trouble for Akshara as Mahima blames her

Tell us in the comments, what do you think of Ami’s video?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

