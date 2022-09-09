Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Actor Ankit Siwach extends his festive greetings to his fans

MUMBAI: The nation is all set to prepare for the greatest festival of the year as Ganesh Chaturthi approaches. Every year, Ankit Siwach looks forward to seeing how Mumbai celebrates the occasion.

The Rishton ka Chakravyuh actor said, “This festival is more than just a celebration; it is a process that will bring your family members together. At the heart of this festival is the desire to spend time with one another. Ganesh Ji, the most loved god in the Hindu pantheon, is revered everywhere with fervor as the harbinger of good. I wish you good health, happiness, and wealth this Ganesh Chaturthi and that he protects us from evil. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!" Ankit Siwach said.

Actor Ankit Siwach is very well known for his work in Rishton Ka Chakravyuh's Adhiraj Pandey, Manmohini's Ram/Rana Bhanu Pratap Singh, Sony TV's Beyhadh 2's Vikram Jai Singh, and Star Plus's Yeh Jhuki Jhuki si Nazar as Armaan Rastogi. He played Vyom in the 2021 season of Voot Select's romantic comedy Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Naya Safar.