Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Actor Ankit Siwach extends his festive greetings to his fans

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/09/2022 - 12:36
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Actor Ankit Siwach extends his festive greetings to his fans

MUMBAI: The nation is all set to prepare for the greatest festival of the year as Ganesh Chaturthi approaches. Every year, Ankit Siwach looks forward to seeing how Mumbai celebrates the occasion.

The Rishton ka Chakravyuh actor said, “This festival is more than just a celebration; it is a process that will bring your family members together. At the heart of this festival is the desire to spend time with one another. Ganesh Ji, the most loved god in the Hindu pantheon, is revered everywhere with fervor as the harbinger of good. I wish you good health, happiness, and wealth this Ganesh Chaturthi and that he protects us from evil. Happy  Ganesh Chaturthi!" Ankit Siwach said.

Actor Ankit Siwach is very well known for his work in Rishton Ka Chakravyuh's Adhiraj Pandey, Manmohini's Ram/Rana Bhanu Pratap Singh, Sony TV's Beyhadh 2's Vikram Jai Singh, and Star Plus's Yeh Jhuki Jhuki si Nazar as Armaan Rastogi. He played Vyom in the 2021 season of Voot Select's romantic comedy Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Naya Safar.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Ankit Siwach Rishton ka Chakravyuh Adhiraj Pandey Manmohini's Ram/Rana Bhanu Pratap Singh Sony TV Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/09/2022 - 12:36

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Twist! Sai calls Virat to finally meet, Vinayak to be treated
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
The Kapil Sharma Show - Wow! Sidharth Sagar shares a throwback picture with Archana Puran Singh
MUMBAI : Sidharth Sagar, who is going to be a part of the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show, shared his childhood...
Anupamaa: What Anuj takes his anger out, Anupama targeted
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Woah! Abhimanyu talks to Maya, determined to dig out the truth
MUMBAI : Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken a leap a few days ago and viewers can't keep calm. Abhimanyu...
Anupama: Shocking! Sagar Parekh aka Samar reveals what the girl gang is upto on the sets of Anupama
MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is...
Interesting! Check out That one secret that Drashti Dhami wants to know about Tejasswi Prakash
MUMBAI : Drashti Dhami is a very successful and popular name in the world of the entertainment business and she has a...
Recent Stories
Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra & Rakul Preet Singh starrer Thank God produced by Bhushan Kumar, Indra Kumar & Ashok Thakeria prom
Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra & Rakul Preet Singh starrer Thank God produced by Bhushan Kumar, Indra Kumar & Ashok Thakeria promises to be a grand Diwali family entertainer!
Latest Video