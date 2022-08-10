Garba Queen Falguni Pathak To Grace The Stage of Krish and Prerna's Wedding Ceremony, Wait This Wedding Comes With A Twist!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/24/2023 - 14:19
Garba Queen Falguni Pathak

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Pandya Store has won the audience's heart with its gripping plot and intriguing twists. Fans relate to each character in the show. 

The current track revolves around Shweta and her plans to create a stir in the lives of the Pandya family. Chikoo's animosity towards Dhara increases as it is revealed that Chikoo is Shweta's son. Dhara to cease all equations with the Pandya family. The Pandya family is in the mood for a celebration. Krish and Prerna to get married in the StarPlus show Pandya Store and the Pandya family are all set to kick start the wedding rituals. The sangeet and haldi ceremony of Krish and Sangeet to commence with dhol and dhamaka. Garba Queen Falguni Pathak to grace the stage and perform at Krish and Prerna's wedding.  We are all excited to watch her perform, aren't we! Get ready to where your dancing shoes. Falguni Pathak to perform on her songs and it will be exciting to watch her perform. But like every other television wedding, this one also comes with a twist. This twist is going to create a stir in the lives of the Pandyas. This is going to be one of the biggest twists of the television. Audience to witness high voltage drama in the show Pandya Store.

Mohit Parmar who essays the role of Krish in Pandya Store shares, " I am very excited about our special guest Falguni Pathak who will grace the sets of Pandya Store and perform at the the wedding ceremony of Krish and Prerna. I have been binge listening to Falguni Pathak's songs and it was a coincidence that she would be a part of the show. It is a fan moment for me, I have grown up listening to her songs and feels like nostalgic. We are all excited about meeting and dancing with her. But every celebration comes with a twist. This also comes with a bigger one."

Pandya Store is produced by Sphere Origins. Pandya Store airs on Star Plus from Monday to Sunday at 7.30pm.

Garba Queen Falguni Pathak Prerna The Stage of Krish Chikoo Dhara Pandya Store Sphere Origins Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/24/2023 - 14:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! Umar Riaz reveals why he unfollowed Rashami Desai and talks about his bond with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash
MUMBAI: Umar Riaz was one of the strongest contestants on the show. Since day one, he was loved by the audience.His...
Anupamaa: What! Barkha spikes Anuj's drink; latter leaves without meeting Anupama
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Teri Meri Doriyaan: Oh NO! Sahiba faints in Angad’s Arms!
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
SAD! Nia Sharma's look receives a severe backlash, netizens compare her to Uorfi, advises not to become like her
MUMBAI: We all have seen how actors are using the popular photo-sharing app Instagram extensively for brand...
Exclusive! Paras Kalnawat opens about his bond with Baseer and Sana, says, “ I don’t think anyone else could have played the role of Shaurya better than Baseer” and more!
MUMBAI: Paras Kalnawat is a popular actor in the TV industry and is considered to be one of the top upcoming actors to...
Katha Ankahee: Sad! Katha refuses to replace Adi with anyone else
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
Salman Khan
Kya Baat Hai! Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani's bond proves exes can be very good friends – Watch VIRAL Video
Latest Video
Related Stories
Umar Riaz
Shocking! Umar Riaz reveals why he unfollowed Rashami Desai and talks about his bond with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash
Paras Kalnawat
Exclusive! Paras Kalnawat opens about his bond with Baseer and Sana, says, “ I don’t think anyone else could have played the role of Shaurya better than Baseer” and more!
Pankhuri Awasthy
Awesome! Moms-to-be Pankhuri Awasthy and Gauahar Khan share pregnancy tips with each other over Eid lunch, check out the pictures
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Kya Baat Hai! SaiYa fans become restless start a countdown for Sai and Satya’s wedding! Check out the best reactions here!
Devileena
Wow! From Dipika Kakar to Sumbul Touqeer, check out their stunning Eid 2023 posts on social media
Jay Soni
WOW! Look who reunited with Jay Soni aka Abhinav on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai