Garima Jain, Salman Shaikh, Ankkit Bhardwaj, Madhuri Sanjeev, Nishikant Dixit to star in Gandii Baat season 4

MUMBAI: ALTBalaji’s Gandii Baat was extremely popular amongst masses. It caught everyone’s attention with its bold erotic content and willingness to explore bold concepts.

ALTBalaji will soon roll out the fourth season of Gandii Baat. TellyChakkar has been on forefront reporting exclusively about the show and its star cast.

Now, we are back with few more names of actors who will be seen in varied episodes.

According to our sources, Shakti fame Garima Jain, Salman Shaikh, who is known for his stint in Ishq Subhan Allah, Ankkit Bhardwaj, who is has been part of shows like Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke and Thapki Pyar Ki and famous TV and movie actor Nishikant Dixit and Madhuri Sanjeev are roped in for the show.

Garima will be seen in the episode which is titled ‘Purana becho naya kharido’.

Nishikant and Madhuri will be part of episode titled ‘Nar nari’.

Salman will star in episode titled ‘Kama Village’.

Ankkit will feature in episode titled ‘Amar Prem’.

We wish all the actors good luck!