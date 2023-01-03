Gashmeer Mahajani impresses us with his Sharp-Wit as he takes a Q & A session; check out some of his replies here

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Telly world. We like to be at the forefront of bringing in interesting and quirky stories from the entertainment world to our viewers.

Gashmeer Mahajani has been entertaining the masses for a long time now with his stellar acting in Hindi TV shows and movies and some Marathi projects. He is the son of veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani and married wife Gauri Deshmukh in 2014.

Gashmeer impressed the audience with his stint in StarPlus’s Imlie where essayed the role of Aditya and was later seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and floored the audience with his dance moves.

The actor currently stars in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, where he essays the character of Armaan and Isha’s partner.

He recently went on a Q and A session on his social media handle and was very quick witted and quirky in his replies as much as he was candid with his fans.

We couldn’t stop the smile that plastered itself on our faces seeing his answers to the fans’ queries and had to share it with you!

His replies weren’t just funny but also gave us an insight into his intellectual mind as he somehow gave his opinion on how to keep an open mind and very choice picks in Literature.

